Oppo Reno 13 series reportedly launching in January 2025 in India

According to a tipster, Oppo will announce the Oppo Reno 13 series in January 2025 in India.

The Oppo Reno 13 series is rumored to be announced in China on November 25. However, the brand remains silent about the matter. As the wait goes on, a new claim says that the Reno 13 and Reno 13 Pro will hit the Indian market months after their local debut. According to leaker Sudhanshu Ambhore, the models will debut in India in January 2025.

Earlier leaks revealed that the vanilla model has a 50MP main rear camera and a 50MP selfie unit. The Pro model, meanwhile, is believed to be armed with a Dimensity 8350 chip and a huge quad-curved 6.83″ display. According to DCS, it will be the first phone to offer the said SoC, which will be paired with up to 16GB/1T configuration. The account also shared that it will feature a 50MP selfie camera and a rear camera system with a 50MP main + 8MP ultrawide + 50MP telephoto with a 3x zoom arrangement. The same leaker has previously shared that fans can also expect 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, a 5900mAh battery, a “high” rating for dust and waterproof protection, and magnetic wireless charging support via a protective case.

Most recently, a partial rear design of the Reno 13 has leaked, showing its new camera island layout. According to another leaker, the lenses of the Reno phone are placed in the same glass island as the iPhones.

Via