Oppo Reno 13 gets iPhone-like camera island design, image leak shows

A new leak reveals that the Oppo Reno 13 will have a design similar to Apple’s iPhone.

The Oppo Reno 13 series is rumored to arrive soon, with a recent leak claiming that its debut could happen on November 25. Amid the lack of official confirmation from the company about the matter, a leaked image of an alleged Reno 13 model was shared online.

According to the photo, the device will feature an iPhone-like camera island on the back. The tipster Digital Chat Station underscored that the lenses of the Reno phone are placed in the same glass island as the iPhones.

Earlier leaks revealed that the vanilla model has a 50MP main rear camera and a 50MP selfie unit. The Pro model, meanwhile, is believed to be armed with a Dimensity 8350 chip and a huge quad-curved 6.83″ display. According to DCS, it will be the first phone to offer the said SoC, which will be paired with up to 16GB/1T configuration. The account also shared that it will feature a 50MP selfie camera and a rear camera system with a 50MP main + 8MP ultrawide + 50MP telephoto with a 3x zoom arrangement. The same leaker has previously shared that fans can also expect 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, a 5900mAh battery, a “high” rating for dust and waterproof protection, and magnetic wireless charging support via a protective case.

