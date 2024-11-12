Oppo Reno 13 series confirms global debut after IMDA visit

After visiting various platforms, we can confirm that the Oppo Reno 13 series will soon hit the global markets. The lineup’s latest appearance is on Singapore’s IMDA, where some of its connectivity details are listed.

Oppo is now preparing the Reno 13 series, and an earlier leak revealed that it is tentatively scheduled for a November 25 debut. This seems to be true as the brand is already preparing the devices by collecting the necessary certifications before their release. Interestingly, its appearance on IMDA suggests that Oppo could also announce the Reno 13 globally right (or weeks) after its local debut in China.

According to the IMDA listing, the Oppo Reno 13 (CPH2689 model number) and Oppo Reno 13 Pro (CPH2697) will both have all the usual connectivity features like 5G and NFC. However, the Pro variant will be the only one that will get ESIM support.

As per earlier leaks, the vanilla model has a 50MP main rear camera and a 50MP selfie unit. The Pro model, meanwhile, is believed to be armed with a Dimensity 8350 chip and a huge quad-curved 6.83″ display. According to Digital Chat Station, it will be the first phone to offer the said SoC, which will be paired with up to 16GB/1T configuration. The account also shared that it will feature a 50MP selfie camera and a rear camera system with a 50MP main + 8MP ultrawide + 50MP telephoto arrangement.

The same leaker has previously shared that fans can also expect a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, a 5900mAh battery, a “high” rating for dust and waterproof protection, and magnetic wireless charging support via protective case.