Daily Leaks & News: Android 16’s June 3 arrival, Xiaomi 15 Ultra cam, Oppo Reno 13 Pro specs, more

Here are more smartphone leaks and news this week:

Android 16 is reportedly coming on June 3. The news follows an earlier announcement by Google, revealing that it will be released earlier next year so that new smartphones can launch with the latest OS.

Reputable leaker Digital Chat Station revealed that the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will feature a 50MP main camera (23mm, f/1.6) and a 200MP periscope telephoto (100mm, f/2.6) with 4.3x optical zoom. According to earlier reports, the rear camera system will also include a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5 and a 50MP periscope with 2x zoom. For selfies, it reportedly uses a 32MP OmniVision OV32B camera.

The Honor 300 series was spotted on China’s 3C database. The listings show four models, all of which support 100W charging.

DCS claimed that the iQOO Neo 10 Pro will soon debut. According to the tipster, it will feature a battery around 6000mAh and support for 120W fast charging. Other notable features expected from the phone include a Dimensity 9400 chip, a 6.78″ 1.5K 8T LTPO OLED, 16GB RAM, and a 50MP main camera.

The OnePlus Ace 5 Pro will reportedly be cheaper than the Realme GT 7 Pro. According to DCS, it will compete with other Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered phones in terms of price tag. Aside from the flagship chip, the model is rumored to feature a 50MP Sony IMX906 main camera and a 50MP Samsung JN1 telephoto.

The iQOO 12 model is also now receiving the FuntouchOS 15. The Android 15-based update includes a boatload of new features and system enhancements. Some include new static wallpapers, live wallpapers, and Circle to Search.

The Oppo Reno 13 Pro is reportedly debuting with a Dimensity 8350 chip and a huge quad-curved 6.83″ display. According to DCS, it will be the first phone to offer the said SoC, which will be paired with up to 16GB/1T configuration. The account also shared that it will feature a 50MP selfie camera and a rear camera system with a 50MP main + 8MP ultrawide + 50MP telephoto arrangement.

The OnePlus 13 secured the top spot on AnTuTu’s flagship ranking for October 2024. According to the chart, the Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered phone scored 2,926,664 points, which allowed it to outrank models like the iQOO 13, Vivo X200 Pro, and Oppo Find X8 Pro.

Ahead of the Red Magic 10 series’ debut on November 13, the company teased the Pro variant. According to the brand, it is the first 1.5K true full display, which doesn’t have a punch-hole camera on the screen. Aside from the hidden camera under the display, the bezels of the Red Magic 10 Pro are also extremely thin, giving more space for the display. The OLED is said to be produced by BOE. According to the most recent revelation by Nubia, the Red Magic 10 Pro will have a 6.86″ display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 1.25mm narrow black screen borders, 0.7mm bezels, a peak brightness of 2000 nits, and a 95.3% screen-to-body ratio.

The Vivo X200 is expected to launch globally soon after it was spotted on the Bluetooth SIG database. This is not a surprise, as both the vanilla model and X200 Pro surfaced on Taiwan’s NCC and Malaysia’s SIRIM platforms earlier. Most recently, the two models also got certified on India’s BIS and Thailand’s NBTC.