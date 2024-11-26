Oppo Reno 13 series debuts in China

Oppo has finally removed the cover from its Oppo Reno 13 and Oppo Reno 13 Pro models in China.

As expected, the two models sport some interesting features reported in the past. These include the Dimensty 8300-customed chip called Dimensity 8350, Oppo’s in-house X1 chip, IP69 rating, 120Hz FHD+ displays, and more.

There are some differences between the two, with the Pro version offering a better set of specs. The standard model comes in Midnight Black, Galaxy Blue, and Butterfly Purple colors and is available in five configurations. It starts from 12GB/256GB and has a max option of 16GB/1TB. The Pro version has the same base and top configuration, but it doesn’t have the 16GB/256GB option. Its colors, on the other hand, include Midnight Black, Starlight Pink, and Butterfly Purple.

Here are more details about the Oppo Reno 13 and Oppo Reno 13 Pro:

Oppo Reno 13

Dimensity 8350

LPDDR5X RAM

UFS 3.1 storage

12GB/256GB (CN¥2699), 12GB/512GB (CN¥2999), 16GB/256GB (CN¥2999), 16GB/512GB (CN¥3299), and 16GB/1TB (CN¥3799) configurations

6.59” flat FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED with up to 1200nits brightness and under-screen fingerprint scanner

Rear Camera: 50MP wide (f/1.8, AF, two-axis OIS anti-shake) + 8MP ultrawide (f/2.2, 115° wide viewing angle, AF)

Selfie Camera: 50MP (f/2.0, AF)

4K video recording up to 60fps

5600mAh battery

80W Super Flash wired and 50W wireless charging

Midnight Black, Galaxy Blue, and Butterfly Purple colors

Oppo Reno 13 Pro