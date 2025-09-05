Oppo reveals A6 Pro colorways ahead of debut

After announcing its launch date, Oppo is now back to showcase the three color options of the Oppo A6 Pro.

The Oppo model is coming on September 9 in China. It was earlier spotted on a certification platform, where its back design was revealed. According to the image, the phone boasts a flat design with a squircle camera island on its back. The listing, however, only shows it in its white variant. Now, Oppo presents all three colorways ahead of its debut.

According to the Chinese brand, the A6 series phone will be offered in Streaming White, Rock Mist Blue, and Fluorescent Pink options.

In its listing that was spotted earlier, several key details of the phone were also shared. As per its China Telecom listing, the Oppo A6 Pro is coming with the following specs: