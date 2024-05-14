OxygenOS 14.0.0.701 injects new animations, touch controls into OnePlus 12R

OnePlus has started to roll out the new OxygenOS 14.0.0.701 update for the OnePlus 12R, and it brings some noticeable improvements in the device’s animations and touch controls.

The update is now being received by OnePlus 12R users in the US, and it is expected to be available to more markets in the coming days. Interestingly, aside from the April 2024 Android security patch and some system stability improvements, it comes with new controls and UI animations. The update details them in three sections of the changelog: system, animation, and touch controls.

New smooth animation

Adds wallpaper zoom and seamless icon transitions during app launch and exit for a smoother visual experience.

Adds wallpaper zoom animations and gradual brightness transitions when the screen is turned on or off.

Adds a bounce animation effect when sliding to the bottom of the notification drawer and optimizes the layer effects of Quick Setting icons and widgets, bringing a more natural and delicate visual effect.

Optimizes the transition animations for Home screen icons and widgets and adds wallpaper zoom animations upon device unlock.

Optimizes the background colors and Gaussian blur effects in Quick Settings, Notification drawer, Home screen drawer, and Global Search.

Optimizes the transition animation when the Lock screen clock and buttons disappear upon device unlock.

Optimizes animations when entering and exiting Global Search, ensuring a smoother and more consistent visual experience.

New touch control experience

Adds a transition animation when swiping in from one side of the screen to exit an app before it starts up.

Adds a transition animation when swiping in from one side of the screen to go back to the previous page before a new page is opened.

Adds a transition animation when swiping inward from a side of the screen or swiping up to exit an app in landscape mode.

You can now tap the lower right corner of a large folder to view more apps.

You can now pull down app icons in large folders and then open an app in just one move.

Improves touch control responsiveness. Tapping and swiping on the Home screen and Recent tasks screen is now faster and more stable.

Increases touch responsiveness for app usage scenarios, for example, when opening and closing apps, entering and exiting recent tasks, or swiping on the gesture guide bar to switch between apps.

Optimizes animations when using large folders. Dragging apps on the Home screen is now smoother.

System