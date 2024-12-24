OxygenOS 15 update reportedly causes OnePlus Nord 4 camera issue

Several OnePlus Nord 4 users claim that the OxygenOS 15 update causes issues with their units’ cameras.

OnePlus has recently started rolling out OxygenOS 15 to the OnePlus Nord 4 model. However, different users voiced their concerns after installing the update. According to users, Nord 4 devices updated to OxygenOS 15 are now experiencing visible problems when they use their cameras.

Specifically, photos shared online show that the quality of the images significantly declined, with some appearing overexposed. According to one user, the issue was also in the beta version of the update but apparently remains in the final version.

“I received Nord 4 OxygenOS 15 stable update today, and the Camera app is ruined,” shared one user. “Even if there is a slightly shadowy or dark area it’s capturing overexposed photos. I noticed it was turning on Night Mode in some cases. Turning off the Night Mode did not help.”

“Yes, I’m having the same issue, too,” another user echoed. “In dark scenarios, it’s adding a very oversaturated whitish tone to it, which completely ruins the camera experience.”

According to others, the same issue is also pestering the OnePlus Nord CE 4. The brand is expected to roll out a fix to address the issue soon.

Stay tuned for updates!

Via