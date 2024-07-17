OnePlus Nord 4 is now official… Here’s everything you need to know

The OnePlus Nord 4 has finally arrived in the market, revealing all the details fans have been waiting for.

The brand announced the new device during its Summer Lunch Event in Milan, Italy. As OnePlus earlier shared in a tease, the Nord 4 has a metal body design, giving it a luxurious yet durable look. OnePlus ensures that the material won’t affect the device’s connectivity through the solution and customizations it made in the internal arrangement of the phone components.

The new smartphone is armed with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, which is complemented by up to 16GB RAM and 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage options. To power it, the brand included a 5,500mAH battery with 100W wired charging support, claiming it can charge to 100% in under 30 minutes.

The phone also comes with a 6.74″ 120Hz 1240p Super Fluid AMOLED, where a punch-hole cutout is placed in the upper middle section for the 16MP selfie camera. On the back, it has a 50MP main camera unit with OIS and EIS, aided by an 8MP ultrawide.

Unsurprisingly, the Nord 4 also comes with several AI features, which are becoming a trend in new smartphones. Some of the AI capabilities it offers include the AI Audio Summary, AI Note Summar, and AI Linkboost. Another highlight of the phone is its six years of security patches and four major Android updates, which the company confirmed in earlier reports.

The sales of the Nord 4 will be on August 8 in Europe and August 2 in India. OnePlus will start accepting pre-orders in India on Saturday, July 20, while buyers in Europe can place their orders now. It is available in Mercurial Silver, Oasis Green, and Obsidian Midnight colors, and its 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB configurations are priced at £429/€499 and £529/€599, respectively, in Europe. Meanwhile, buyers in India can get the 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB variants for ₹32,999 and ₹35,999, respectively.