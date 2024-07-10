New OnePlus Nord 4 Geekbench scores surface alongside key details

The OnePlus Nord 4 has been tested on the Geekbench platform again. In line with this, a well-known leaker shared all the model’s key details, from display to camera and more.

The handheld will be announced on July 16 in India. Ahead of the said date, various leaks about it have already been appearing online. The latest wave of details comes from leaker @saaaanjjjuuu on X.

According to the tipster, the device with the CPH2661 model number has been tested on Geekbench recently, noting that it is powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip. According to the listing, the chip was paired with 8GB RAM and Android 14 OS in the test. Through this, the account shared that the phone registered 1,866 points and 4,216 points in single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

The results are not far from the scores the device accumulated from an earlier April test on Geekbench, where it scored 1,875 single-core and 4,934 multi-core scores in the test.

Aside from the points, the tipster reiterated earlier claimed details about the phone and added bits of new information. According to the post, the OnePlus Nord 4 will come with the following details: