New renders show OnePlus Nord 4 from more angles

A new set of renders has emerged online to reveal every angle of the anticipated OnePlus Nord 4 model.

The device is expected to be announced on July 16 in Milan. The company has already confirmed the plan for its Summer Launch Event and shared the official Nord 4 poster, which shows the phone’s designs alongside its color options of black, green, and white/silver. According to the brand, this design mirrors the “strength, sophistication, and enduring quality of metal.”

The material confirms the phone’s dual-tone design on the rear panel, which has a shiny flat camera island. In a way, this reminds us of the same flat camera island design found in Realme GT phones, which now include GT 6 (global), GT 6T, and GT Neo 6.

New renders shared by the leaker account @onleaks and the folks at Android Headline give us a better view of the model. According to the images, the volume and Power buttons are located on the right side of the phone, while an Alert Slider is placed on the left. Interestingly, the leak also revealed that a headphone jack would be included in the design, which is a bit surprising since the company is also announcing the Nord Buds 3 Pro.

Aside from those details, the OnePlus Nord 4 is expected to offer a decent set of details. According to past reports, some of them include: