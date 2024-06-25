Realme GT 6 hits stores in India

Realme fans can now purchase the new Realme GT 6 model in India starting today.

The brand announced the model last week, and it should be officially available now in India. The Realme GT 6 will be available through Realme’s official website, physical stores, and Flipkart.

As Realme revealed last week, the Realme GT 6 offers Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, Adreno 715 GPU, and up to 16GB of memory.

The model boasts a huge 5500mAh battery, which is complemented by a 120W fast charging ability. Its screen measures 6.78 inches and is AMOLED with 1264x2780p resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 6,000 nits of peak brightness. It also offers AI features, including AI Night Vision, AI Smart Removal, and AI Smart Loop.

In the camera department, it comes with a 50MP wide unit (1/1.4″, f/1.7) with OIS and PDAF, a 50MP telephoto (1/2.8″, f/2.0), and an 8MP ultrawide (1/4.0″, f/2.2). In front, it showcases a 32MP wide unit (1/2.74″, f/2.5).

The Realme GT 6 comes in Fluid Silver and Razor Green colors, and consumers can choose from its three configurations in India: 8GB/256GB (₹40,999), 12GB/256GB (₹42,999), and 16GB/512GB (₹44,999). It is important to note, nonetheless, that the variants can be availed at lower prices through bank and exchange offers, allowing them to save up to ₹5,000. According to the company, its first sale will only last until Friday, June 28.