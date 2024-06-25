Realme GT 6 is coming to China next month

Realme is planning to introduce the Realme GT 6 model in its local market in July.

The news was shared by the company in a recent post on Weibo. To recall, the phone was first introduced in India with powerful specifications, including a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, Adreno 715 GPU, up to 16GB RAM, 6.78” AMOLED, and a 5500mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

Despite that, rumors claim that the version coming to the Chinese market will differ in some sections. That includes its processor, which is rumored to be a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, making it more powerful than its global variant sibling.

No other details about the Realme GT 6 have been revealed in the post, but the company shared a veiled image of the handheld, which seemingly has a huge protruding camera island. The phone’s side frames appear to be flat with minimal curved edges.

In other sections, the Chinese version of Realme GT 6 is likely to adopt the same details as its sibling in the global market. To recall, the Realme GT 6 that debuted in India comes with the following features: