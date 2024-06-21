Realme GT 6 now official with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, up to 16GB RAM, 5500mAh battery

Realme has finally unveiled the Realme GT 6, and it impresses in many departments.

The phone is the newest model the brand has to offer under the GT series. It follows the GT 6T, which was first introduced in India and just arrived in Europe this week. The GT 6, nonetheless, could excite fans more due to its Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, Adreno 715 GPU, and up to 16GB of memory. Needless to say, it is also equipped with AI features, including AI Night Vision, AI Smart Removal, and AI Smart Loop.

Aside from those, the model boasts a huge 5500mAh battery, which is complemented by a 120W fast charging ability. Its screen measures 6.78 inches and is AMOLED with 1264x2780p resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 6,000 nits of peak brightness.

The rear camera system, on the other hand, includes a 50MP wide unit (1/1.4″, f/1.7) with OIS and PDAF, a 50MP telephoto (1/2.8″, f/2.0), and an 8MP ultrawide (1/4.0″, f/2.2). In front, it showcases a 32MP wide unit (1/2.74″, f/2.5).

The Realme GT 6 is now available in Europe and comes in three configurations of 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 16GB/512GB, which sell for €600, €700, and €800, respectively. The same variants are also available for pre-order in India for ₹41,000, ₹43,000, and ₹45,000, respectively.