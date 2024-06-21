GT 6T now in Europe as Realme plans to expand GT series in more markets, offer 2 GT models yearly

The Realme GT 6T is now official in the European market. After this, the company revealed that it would expand the GT series to more markets and push the plan to create two GT models annually starting this year.

The Realme GT 6T was first unveiled in India after the company had confirmed the return of the GT series in the market. The model is also now being offered in Europe for €550 for its 8GB/256GB configuration. Fans, nonetheless, can take advantage of the €400 introductory price starting this June 21 to July 4. There’s also an option for a 12GB/256GB variant.

The phone offers a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip, a 6.78” 120Hz LTPO AMOLED with 6,000 nits peak brightness and 2,780 x 1,264 pixels resolution, a 5,500mAh battery, and 120W SuperVOOC charging. In the camera department, its rear boasts a 50MP wide and an 8MP ultrawide setup, while its front has a 32MP selfie unit.

After bringing it to Europe, more markets could soon welcome the model and the models under the GT series. As the company revealed, the GT series will also reach the markets of Italy, Indonesia, Spain, Thailand, Malaysia, Mexico, Philippines, Brazil, Poland, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and more. In line with this, Realme VP Chase Xu said that the company aims to debut two Realme GT phones every year. Currently, aside from the GT 6T, the company also now offers the Realme GT 6.