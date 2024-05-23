India welcomes GT series back with Realme GT 6T debut

Realme’s GT series has finally returned to India, thanks to the arrival of the Realme GT 6T.

Two weeks ago, Realme confirmed that its GT 6 series would be returning to India. To recall, the last time the company released a GT series device in India was in April 2022. Later, the company confirmed the approaching arrival of the Realme GT 6T in the market, revealing some key details about it in the process.

Now, the GT 6T is official in India after Realme announced it this week. The model comes with a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip, which is complemented by up to 12GB RAM and a 5,500mAh battery with 120W SuperVOOC charging.

The smartphone also impresses in other departments, with its camera system boasting a 50MP + 8MP rear arrangement and a 32MP selfie unit. In front, it comes with a 6.78” LTPO AMOLED, offering users a peak brightness of up to 6,000 nits alongside a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Realme GT 6T is available in Fluid Silver and Razor Green color options and four configurations. Its base 8GB/128GB configuration sells for ₹30,999, while its highest 12GB/512GB variant comes at ₹39,999.

Here are more details about the new Realme GT 6T model in India: