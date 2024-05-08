GT Neo 6 to debut in China on May 9; Realme to bring GT 6 series to India soon

Realme has already confirmed the launch of the Realme GT Neo 6 in China this Thursday. Its local market, nonetheless, is not the only one that will welcome the brand’s latest device offering. According to the company, it will also bring back the Realme GT 6 series in India.

Realme confirmed that it would unveil the anticipated GT Neo 6 model in China this week. In the announcement, the company also showcased the purple color option of the model, which led to the confirmation of the phone’s rear design. The photo confirms the earlier rumors about the device, which has a similar rear camera layout as the GT Neo 6 SE. Unlike the other smartphones in the market, the GT Neo 6 has a flat camera island, while its two camera units protrude decently. Aside from the color and the design of the model, Realme’s announcement also affirms earlier reports about the chip of the device, which will be Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3.

Interestingly, Realme also confirmed recently that its GT 6 series would be returning to India soon. To recall, the last time the company released a GT series device in India was in April 2022. In its letter, the company shared that the move is a part of its sixth-anniversary celebration. The company didn’t share specific details about the upcoming GT 6 series in India. However, based on the company’s recent activities, it could be the GT 6 model, which has made several appearances on various certification platforms recently. As reported earlier, the model will be armed with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, 16GB RAM, a 5,400mAh battery, and a 50MP primary camera.