Confirmed: Realme GT Neo 6 gets Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, 120W charging, 1TB storage

The Realme GT Neo 6 has recently appeared on an e-commerce platform in China, which later led to the revelation of its three details.

The launch of the model is just around the corner, and it seems Realme has started its preparation for that day. Recently, the marketing material of the brand for GT Neo 6 was spotted on one of China’s e-commerce platforms (via Digital Chat Station on Weibo).

The material confirms the monicker of the model while also revealing that it would be offered in 1TB storage. Earlier, the model also appeared on Geekbench, confirming its 16GB RAM. Using these details, it is likely that the max configuration of the device will come at 16GB/1TB.

On the other hand, the poster also confirms that the smartphone will be powered with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, corroborating earlier claims and Geekbech discovery in recent days. Aside from that, it ultimately affirms that the device will have support for 120W fast-charging power. This means the model will exceed the charging power of other Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 devices in the market, with the Redmi Turbo 3 currently offering the fastest charging capability at only 90W support. According to a separate leak, this charging power will be complemented by a 5,500mAh battery.