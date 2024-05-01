Realme GT Neo 6 to be the first Snapdragon 8s Gen 3-powered device with over 100W charging power

The Realme GT Neo 6 will offer not just 80W or 90W but more than 100W of charging capability. Famous leaker Digital Chat Station highlighted the said detail in a recent post, noting that the model will be the first Snapdragon 8s Gen 3-powered model to offer such an amount of charging power.

The model will follow the launch of the Realme GT Neo 6 SE. The device is expected to adopt several features and details of its sibling, but unlike the SE model, reports claim that it would be more powerful in the charging department. Specifically, earlier reports revealed that the Realme GT Neo 6 could offer up to 121W of fast charging power. Recently, the device, bearing the RMX3852 model number, appeared on China’s 3C certification database. According to the listing, it will indeed offer a 120W charging capability.

In a recent post, DCS reiterated the detail, underscoring that it would also employ a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. This means the model will exceed the charging power of other Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 devices in the market, with the Redmi Turbo 3 currently offering the fastest charging capability at only 90W support.

The confirmed details about the Realme GT Neo 6 remain scarce at the moment, but aside from the ones mentioned above, here are the things we know about it: