Realme GT Neo6 gets 120W charging certification

After earlier rumors, Realme GT Neo 6 has finally received its charging certification, confirming its 120W fast charging capability.

The talks about the specific feature were first shared by well-known leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo. According to the tipster, the phone will be powered by a 5,500mAh battery, albeit the account expressed uncertainty on the charging capacity of the handheld.

In the latest leak, however, we can finally confirm that the Realme GT Neo6 will be employing a 120W charging capability. Recently, the phone with the RMX3852 model number has been spotted on China’s 3C certification database, which shows its 120W charging capability.

With this, here are the current details we know about the upcoming phone: