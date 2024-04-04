Realme GT Neo 6 to have Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, 120W charging capability

A leaker confirmed that the Realme GT Neo 6 will be using Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 as its SoC. According to the tipster, the model will also support a fast 120W charging capability.

The Realme GT Neo 6 is expected to debut this month. It seems the brand is already preparing for the launch, especially since it was spotted on the AnTuTu database for testing. At that time, we weren’t able to specifically say that the processor used in the test was the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip. However, according to well-known leaker Digital Chat Station, it is exactly the chip the handheld has.

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is said to be an underclocked version of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. As per claims, it has a prime CPU core, three Cortex-A720, and three Cortex-A520 clocked at 3.01GHz, 2.61GHz, and 1.84GHz, respectively. The chip is also believed to be armed with Adreno 735 graphics.

Aside from this, DCS added that the GT Neo 6 will be powered by a 5,500mAh battery, which is complemented by a 120W or 121W fast charging capability. If true, this is a welcome addition to the phone’s specs, allowing it to compete with other models with the same power capacity.

Aside from these things, here are the details we already know about the upcoming phone: