OxygenOS 15 provides 5GB+ more storage in OnePlus 13 — Report

In addition to new features, OxygenOS 15 has one more highlight to offer in the OnePlus 13: more storage.

OnePlus started the OxygenOS 15 open beta version rollout last month with the OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12R, and OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition. As noted by the company, users can expect system-wide improvements in the OxygenOS 15, including the addition of new features like Split mode, OnePlus OneTake, and other AI features (AI Eraser, AI Reflection Eraser, AI Detail Boost, Pass Scan, AI Toolbox 2.0, etc.).

The OnePlus 13, which is expected to debut globally soon, will also launch with the latest OxygenOS 15. In addition to the new features, a report from Android Authority revealed that the model will also have more storage compared to its predecessor.

That will all be possible through the OxygenOS 15, which is 20% smaller than the OnePlus 12’s OxygenOS 14. OnePlus shared the news on the OxygenOS 15 reviewer’s guide. This results in over 5GB more storage for users. According to OnePlus, this was achieved by reducing the number of unnecessary “redundant” features, other preloaded materials like wallpapers, and the space amount required for the next Android versions.

Hopefully, this will be the start of a cleaner OS from the brand, which is known for introducing a handful of bloatware in its system. To recall, users reported in the past about soft-preload apps during the setup process of their OnePlus 12. According to the brand, this is all an “error,” but evidence of the company’s plan to push more bloatware items to its devices was spotted in the OxygenOS 14.0.0.610 firmware.

