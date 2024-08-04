Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold appears in the wild wearing its protective case

Ahead of Google’s unveiling event for the Pixel 9 series, the actual Pixel 9 Pro Fold has been spotted while being used in public.

Google will announce the vanilla Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold on August 13. The addition of the last model is one of the highlights of the lineup, as it marks Google’s decision to finally include Fold in the Pixel series.

Several details about the foldable have already leaked, including its display measurements, prices, camera details, features, and renders. The search giant also recently revealed its design through a clip. Now, a new leak has emerged, echoing the details revealed by the said material and various renders.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold was photographed being used in a Starbucks store in Taiwan, where it was spotted protected by a light-colored case. Aside from the camera island, one of the key giveaways that the spotted unit was indeed the Pixel 9 Pro Fold was the “G” marking on the case, signifying Google’s branding. The case seemingly complements the unit perfectly by giving the back of the phone a flat look despite having a protruding camera island.

Moreover, the shot seems to confirm that the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold can now unfold straighter than its predecessor. A German promo video of the model earlier confirmed this, showing the device with its new hinge.

The news follows earlier discoveries about the foldable, including the following:

Tensor G4

16GB RAM

256GB ($1,799) and 512GB ($1,919) storage

6.24″ external display with 1,800 nits of brightness

8″ internal display with 1,600 nits

Porcelain and Obsidian colors

Main Camera: Sony IMX787 (cropped), 1/2″, 48MP, OIS

Ultrawide: Samsung 3LU, 1/3.2″, 12MP

Telephoto: Samsung 3J1, 1/3″, 10.5MP, OIS

Internal Selfie: Samsung 3K1, 1/3.94″, 10MP

External Selfie: Samsung 3K1, 1/3.94″, 10MP

“Rich colors even in low light”

September 4 availability

Via