Check out these leaked Google Pixel 9 series wallpapers with ‘Swirling Petals’ design

We are still months away from the Google Pixel 9‘s debut, but several details about the model are now all over the web. The latest includes the official wallpapers of the Pixel 9 series, which feature the new “Swirling Petals” theme.

The lineup is expected to offer a whole new design for its wallpapers, which is evident from the set of wallpapers a Google insider shared with folks at Android Authority. According to the outlet, Google will be using a so-called “Swirling Petals” design in this year’s series wallpaper theme, which is described as “a swirling display of abstract florals.” According to the report, however, unlike past generations’ wallpapers that were created through collaboration with artists, the Pixel 9 wallpapers seem to have been produced by Google.

On the other hand, and as expected, the wallpapers come in different colors, giving us ideas of the color options that each model has. That’s because Google always produces wallpapers that match the colors of a Pixel model. As such, based on the wallpapers of the Pixel 9 series, it can be assumed that there will be Jade, Obsidian, Peony, and Porcelain Pixel 9; Hazel, Obsidian, Porcelain, and Rose Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL; and Obsidian and Porcelain/Gold Pixel 9 Pro Fold model.

Meanwhile, here are the wallpapers that complement the reported model colors of the Pixel 9 series:

Pixel 9

Pixel 9 Pro

Pixel 9 Pro XL