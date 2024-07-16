Poco C61 Airtel version is arriving in India this Wednesday for a lower price

Poco fans in India can now get the Airtel-locked Poco C61 for a lower price starting this Wednesday.

The model made its Indian debut in March with a starting price of ₹7,499 for its base configuration. Now, the smartphone has become more affordable for Poco fans, thanks to the brand’s partnership with Airtel.

Starting on July 17, Flipkart will offer the Poco C61 with an Airtel prepaid connection to customers in India. According to the company’s recent announcement, the Poco C61 with a 4GB/64GB configuration will be available for only ₹5,999.

Nonetheless, it is important to note that there’s a tradeoff for this lower price, as the unit will be locked with an Airtel prepaid connection. On a positive note, aside from a lower price or discount, users can receive 50GB of free data for their brand-new Poco C61 units.

Here are the details of the Poco C61: