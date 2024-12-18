Poco C75 5G now in India with SD 4s Gen 2, 4GB RAM, 5160mAh battery, ₹8K price tag

The Poco C75 5G is finally official in India. It is priced at ₹7999 for its Snapdragon 4s Gen 2, 4GB RAM, and 5160mAh battery.

The phone debuted alongside the Poco M7 Pro 5G, which was also teased by the brand days ago in India. While its M7 Pro sibling offers a Dimensity 7025 Ultra and a higher ₹15000 price tag, the Poco C75 5G is a cheaper option for customers looking for a budget phone.

Despite its ₹8K price tag, nonetheless, the Poco C75 5G offers a decent set of specs, including a Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 and a big 5160mAh battery. The phone is available in Enchanted Green, Aqua Blue, and Silver Stardust color options and will hit stores on December 19 via Flipkart.

Here are more details about the Poco C75 5G: