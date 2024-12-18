Poco M7 Pro 5G debuts in India with Dimensity 7025 Ultra, 8GB max RAM, 5110mAh battery

Poco unveiled its latest mid-range device in India this week: the Poco M7 Pro 5G.

The phone launched alongside the Poco C75 5G. Nonetheless, unlike the said budget model, the Poco M7 Pro 5G is a mid-range offering with a better set of specifications. This starts with its Dimensity 7025 Ultra chip, which is paired with up to 8GB RAM. It also has a 6.67″ 120Hz FHD+ OLED with a 20MP selfie camera. On the back, meanwhile, is a camera system led by a 50MP Sony LYT-600 lens.

Inside, it has a decent 5110mAh battery, which supports 45W wired charging. Its body is supported by an IP64 rating for protection.

The Poco M7 Pro 5G is available via Flipkart. It comes in Lavender Frost, Lunar Dust, and Olive Twilight colors. Its configurations include 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB, which are priced at ₹15,000 and ₹17,000, respectively.

