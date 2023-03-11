POCO F2 Pro MIUI 14 rollout continues: Surprise to users in EEA is coming soon!

POCO F2 Pro is one of POCO’s best-selling smartphone models. It contains a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SOC. POCO Fans adore this phone. I have recommended the POCO F2 Pro to millions of people. Users state that they are satisfied and continue to use it fondly. After the launch of MIUI 14 Global, some questions come to me.

A few of these questions are as follows: Will the POCO F2 Pro be updated to MIUI 14? When will my smartphone get MIUI 14 update? In this article, I will answer your questions without further ado. A few weeks ago, this update was released in China. Now the POCO F2 Pro MIUI 14 update will be released very soon to users in the EEA.

POCO F2 Pro MIUI 14 Update

POCO F2 Pro was introduced in 2020. It comes out of the box with Android 10 based MIUI 11. It has received 2 Android and 3 MIUI updates so far. Its current version is MIUI 13 based on Android 12. This POCO smartphone will have received the 4th MIUI update along with POCO F2 Pro MIUI 14. But, we must point out that. POCO F2 Pro will not receive the Android 13 update.

MIUI 14 update will be based on Android 12. Some users may be upset about this. However, with the latest MIUI 14 update, your smartphone will be very fast. When will MIUI 14 be available to POCO F2 Pro? The update for the EEA is ready and coming soon. We think you are much happier now! POCO Fans are waiting for the update!!!

The last internal MIUI build of the POCO F2 Pro MIUI 14 update is V14.0.1.0.SJKEUXM. The update is based on Android 12. MIUI 14 will bring you new super icons, animal widgets, redesigned system apps, and more. So when will this update be released? What is the release date of the update? MIUI 14 will be released at the “End of March” at the latest. It will be offered first to POCO Pilots. All other users will then be able to access the POCO F2 Pro MIUI 14 update. Please wait patiently. We will notify you when it is released.

Where can download the POCO F2 Pro MIUI 14 Update?

You will be able to download the POCO F2 Pro MIUI 14 update via MIUI Downloader. In addition, with this application, you will have a chance to experience the hidden features of MIUI while learning the news about your device. Click here to access MIUI Downloader. We have come to the end of our news about the POCO F2 Pro MIUI 14 update. Do not forget to follow us for such news.