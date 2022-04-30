POCO F2 Pro Not Charging Solution: What to do if your phone is not charging?

You can purchase the smartphone repair kit, B7000 glue and heat gun required for the repair on AliExpress. The repair kit costs approximately $10, the B7000 glue costs $2, and the heat gun costs approximately $35.

POCO F2 Pro Not Charging Fix

Step 1 – Turn off your POCO F2 Pro and start heating the back cover. The heating process will soften the adhesives, making it easier to remove the back cover.

Step 2 – After the adhesive has softened, remove the back cover using a plastic ply or a credit card. Use the plastic tool in such a way that no part of the phone is damaged.

Step 3 – After removing the back cover, clean the old adhesive from the sides of the phone and the back cover. This is necessary so that you can apply the new adhesive.

Step 4 – Unscrew the motherboard cover and then carefully separate the cover from the phone.

Step 5 – Disconnect the charging port flex cable on the left side and the battery cable on the right side from the motherboard in the marked area in the photo.

Step 6 – Cut 4 pieces of electrical tape and stack them on top of each other. Then align them so that the charging socket is on top of the flex cable.

Step 7 – Unscrew the speaker above the charging socket.

Step 8 – Place the cut piece of tape on the flexible cable attached to the charging socket and screw the speaker.

Step 9 – Plug in the battery flex cable and then screw on the motherboard cover. Make sure all parts are in place so you don’t forget to screw on any parts.

Step 10 – To make sure that the POCO F2 Pro not charging issue is fixed, turn on your phone and connect the charging cable.

Step 11 – If your phone has started to charge again, you can re-adhesive the back cover and complete the repair.

This is the solution to POCO F2 Pro not charging problem. If your POCO F2 Pro does not charge, you can repair it by providing the necessary tools. After repair, the fast charging will not be damaged, you can continue to charge as before and continue to enjoy your phone.

