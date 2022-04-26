POCO F4 GT launched: New Gaming Smartphone from POCO

POCO has just launched their latest gaming smartphone, the POCO F4 GT. POCO F4 GT launched and this launched new phone is packed with features that gamers and POCO fans will love. The POCO F4 GT has a large 6.67-inch display, a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and up to 12GB of RAM. Plus, it has a massive 4400mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging, so you can keep playing for hours on end.

POCO F4 GT launched regions

POCO F4 launched in almost all Global regions of world. This high-performing device is packed with a variety of cutting-edge features and technology, including a powerful processor, a large display, and an advanced camera that is capable of taking stunning photos. The POCO F4 GT has also been designed with great attention to detail, featuring a sleek and stylish design that makes it stand out from other smartphones on the market. Overall, if you’re looking for a handset that can keep up with your busy lifestyle, look no further than the POCO F4 GT.

POCO F4 GT Specs

The phone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. It also has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The phone comes with 8/12GB of RAM. It runs on Android 12 with MIUI 13 on top. The POCO F4 GT is priced at 8+128GB: 599€ (Early Bird 499€), 12+256GB: 699€ (Early Bird 599€) and will be available in all Global countries starting from today.