POCO F4 GT receives Xiaomi HyperOS update

After the announcement of HyperOS, Xiaomi started to release the new update to many models. Today, the POCO F4 GT is receiving the Xiaomi HyperOS update. Although POCO does not specify in detail which devices will receive the update, we have already made a list of POCO devices that will receive the update. Now, let’s check out the details of the Xiaomi HyperOS update rolling out to the POCO F4 GT!

POCO F4 GT Xiaomi HyperOS

POCO F4 GT was launched with Android 12 based MIUI 13. With the new HyperOS update, the smartphone has received the 2nd Android update. So what does the HyperOS update offer to POCO F4 GT? POCO F4 GT received the update with the build number OS1.0.1.0.ULJCNXM and this update is based on Android 14. Android 14 based HyperOS update improves system performance and provides an enhanced user experience.

Changelog

As of January 29, 2024, the changelog of POCO F4 GT HyperOS update released for the Global region is provided by Xiaomi.

[System]

Updated Android Security Patch to January 2024. Increased system security.

[Vibrant aesthetics]

Global aesthetics draw inspiration from life itself and change the way your device looks and feels

New animation language makes interactions with your device wholesome and intuitive

Natural colors bring vibrancy and vitality to every corner of your device

Our all-new system font supports multiple writing systems

Redesigned Weather app not only gives you important information, but also shows you how it feels outside

Notifications are focused on important information, presenting it to you in the most efficient way

Every photo can look like an art poster on your Lock screen, enhanced by multiple effects and dynamic rendering

New Home screen icons refresh familiar items with new shapes and colors

Our in-house multi-rendering technology makes visuals delicate and comfortable across the whole system

Multitasking is now even more straightforward and convenient with an upgraded multi-window interface

POCO F4 GT’s HyperOS update, released in the Global region, is first rolled out to users in the HyperOS Pilot Tester program. All users will soon have access to the HyperOS update. Please wait patiently. You can get the update via HyperOS Downloader.