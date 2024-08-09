Poco starts selling F6 Deadpool & Wolverine Edition model with only 3000 units

The Poco F6 Deadpool & Wolverine Limited Edition has finally hit the shelves in India, and interested buyers should get one ASAP, as the brand only offers a limited number of 3000 units.

The phone is inspired by the Deadpool & Wolverine film, which is currently showing in various cinemas globally. While the Poco F6 retains the same set of features as its OG version, the special edition boasts a crimson red back panel with the characters’ image. The phone’s LED light is also customized to include Deadpool’s insignia, and the handheld comes in a box sporting the film’s characters. There’s also a Deadpool-themed charge, SIM ejector, and other items inspired by the movie. Sadly, the phone does not include special themes and wallpapers complementing the design.

The Poco F6 Deadpool & Wolverine Limited Edition with 12GB/256GB configuration is now available on Flipkart, where it is priced at ₹33,999. This will be reduced to ₹29,999 through offers, but the availability of the phone’s edition should not last long as it only comes in 3000 units.

Aside from those things, fans can expect the following details: