Poco F6 Pro unboxing surfaces online ahead of May 23 official debut

Even though we are still waiting for Poco to officially announce the Poco F6 Pro, the model has recently appeared in an unboxing video, confirming several details about the phone, including its design.

The Poco F6 Pro will debut alongside the standard Poco F6 model on May 23 in India. The company already confirmed the move this week, noting that it will be available exclusively on Flipkart for ₹30,000. The series is also expected to arrive in Dubai, where its global launch will be held on the same date at 15:00 (GMT+4).

Interestingly, despite not sharing some of the phone’s key details, several leaks about the model have surfaced on the web. The latest involves an unboxing video of the F6 Pro, wherein the unit is shown in its black variant. The back panel design has some uneven streaks and a huge rectangular camera island situated at the top portion. This confirms an earlier leak that the model is a rebranded Redmi K70.

To recall, Xiaomi accidentally shared proof that the Poco F6 Pro model is just a rebranded Redmi K70. Specifically, the company revealed that the Poco handheld also uses the same “Vermeer” codename, which is also the designated identity of the Redmi K70 internally.

The news follows an earlier leak in which the F6 Pro was spotted on Amazon Europe, showing some of its key specifications, including its 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, 50MP triple camera system, 120W fast charging capability, 5000mAh battery, MIUI 14 OS, 5G capability, and 120Hz AMOLED screen with 4000 nits peak brightness.