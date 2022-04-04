POCO M3 Android 12 update tests started internally for POCO’s device that makes faces smile with its affordable price. The Android 12-based MIUI 13 update, which was released to many POCO devices such as POCO F3, POCO X3 GT and POCO X3 Pro, will also be released to POCO M3. We thought that this device would not receive the Android 12 update, but according to the latest information we have, the Android 12 update has been released internally for the POCO M3 and this device will receive the Android 12 update.

Information about the POCO M3 Android 12 Update

POCO M3 comes out of the box with Android 10 based MIUI 12. The current version of the device, which received 1 Android update and 1 MIUI update, is V12.5.7.0.RJFMIXM. After getting Android 12, the last Android update, it will not receive major Android updates. As for the MIUI status of the POCO M3, this device will receive the MIUI 13 update but it is not entirely clear whether it will receive the MIUI 13.5 update. For more information about MIUI 13.5, click here.

The build number of the POCO M3 Android 12 update released in internal testing is 22.4.2. POCO M3, which received the Android 12 update internally, will also receive the MIUI 13 update. The Android 12-based MIUI 13 update that will come up offers you many features. Not only that, some improvements are being made so that you can have the best experience while improving system stability. We can say that you will be very satisfied with your device with this update.

So when will this update come to POCO M3? POCO M3 Android 12 update will not be released anytime soon. We think that the update will be released in 3-4 months. POCO M3 Android 12-based MIUI 13 update will be released to your devices, albeit late. With MIUI Downloader, you can do many things, such as being notified of upcoming updates and accessing MIUI’s hidden features. Click here to access MIUI Downloader. What do you guys think about the internal start of the POCO M3 Android 12 update tests? Do not forget to express your though.