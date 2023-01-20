POCO M3 users can now upgrade their devices to Xiaomi’s custom Android skin MIUI 13. The update brings a number of new features and improvements to the device, including battery and performance improvements.

One of the most important changes in MIUI 13 is the new “sidebar”. This feature allows you to launch the applications you want while using any application. In addition, the update comes with new animations and visual effects, providing important features that protect user’s privacy.

This important POCO M3 MIUI 13 upgrade has been released for the POCO M3. Users in Global, EEA, and many regions can experience this software.

POCO M3 MIUI 13 Update

POCO M3 has been launched with MIUI 12 based on Android 10 out of the box. The current versions of the device are V13.0.3.0.SJFMIXM, V13.0.1.0.SJFEUXM and V13.0.1.0.SJFINXM. It received the last major Android update and will no longer receive a major update. As for the status of MIUI updates, the model that receives the MIUI 13 update will also have the MIUI 14 update. Xiaomi is being cared for users. After a long time, the POCO M3 MIUI 13 update has been prepared. The expected new MIUI 13 update is now rolled out to users. POCO M3 users will be very happy. Let’s find out the details of the update now!

POCO M3 MIUI 13 Update Global and EEA Changelog

As of 20 January 2023, the changelog of the POCO M3 MIUI 13 update released for Global and EEA is provided by Xiaomi.

System

Stable MIUI Based on Android 12

Updated Android Security Patch to December 2022. Increased system security.

Where can download the POCO M3 MIUI 13 update?

The POCO M3 MIUI 13 update rolled out to Mi Pilots first. If no bugs are found, it will be accessible to all users. You will be able to download the POCO M3 MIUI 13 update via MIUI Downloader. In addition, with this application, you will have the chance to experience the hidden features of MIUI while learning about the news about your device. Click here to access MIUI Downloader. We have come to the end of our news about the POCO M3 MIUI 13 update. Do not forget to follow us for such news.