Poco M7 Plus to launch in India on August 13

Xiaomi could launch the Poco M7 Plus in India next week as a rebadged Redmi 15 5G model.
The Redmi 15, Redmi 15 5G, and Redmi 15C were recently launched, and one of the models will be rebranded under Redmi. Xiaomi still hasn’t confirmed the matter, but a Flipkart microsite for an unnamed Poco model is already starting speculations that it could be for the said M7 series phone.
If it is indeed a rebranded Redmi 15 5G model, fans can expect that the Poco M7 Plus will offer the following:
- Snapdragon 6s Gen 3
- 4GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- 6.9” 144Hz IPS LCD
- 50MP main camera
- 8MP selfie camera
- 7000mAh battery
- 33W charging
- Android 15
- IP64 rating
- Black, Green, and Titanium colorways