POCO Watch Revealed! – Exciting POCO AIoT Products on the way!

POCO's new AIoT products are on the way, and the first one seems to be a smartwatch.

The POCO Watch revealed on Twitter today, and it seems to be POCO’s first entry into the AIoT market. POCO devices have been flourishing this year, with the new X4 series, and the upcoming F4 GT, so let’s take a look at the newest member of the POCO family!

POCO Watch Revealed

POCO has announced their newest member of the POCO family and the first POCO AIoT device, the POCO Watch on Twitter, and the device seems very interesting. It’s not a Redmi rebrand this time (thankfully), though the design does resemble the Redmi Watch 2 Lite. The POCO Watch will feature a 1.6 inch AMOLED display, at a 360 by 320 resolution. It will also feature an Optical Heart Rate Sensor, and a Blood Oxygen Sensor, so it will be good for monitoring your health too.

POCO claims that it will “#EmpowerYourFitnessEveryday” in their Twitter post, and we think that it will be a decent watch, though we’re not sure of the price yet. The POCO Watch will be officially announcedf on the 26th of April, alongside the POCO F4 GT, and maybe the POCO Buds Pro, at 8PM GMT+8. You can also watch the event here.

What do you think about the POCO Watch? Do you think it will be released at a decent price, or will it be expensive? Let us know in our Telegram, which you can join here.