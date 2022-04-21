New POCO X3 Pro MIUI 13 update released for Global!

A new POCO X3 Pro MIUI 13 update has been released for Global. Xiaomi releases updates to its devices almost every day. It aims to increase system stability with the updates it releases. A new POCO X3 Pro MIUI 13 update has been released today. The new POCO X3 Pro MIUI 13 update, which has been released, brings with it the April security patch. The build number of this update is V13.0.4.0.SJUMIXM. If you wish, let’s examine the changelog of the update in detail.

New POCO X3 Pro MIUI 13 Update Changelog

The changelog of the new POCO X3 Pro MIUI 13 update is provided by Xiaomi.

System

‌Updated Android Security Patch to April 2022. Increased system security.

The newly released POCO X3 Pro MIUI 13 Update brings the April security patch, improving system security and fixing some bugs with it. It should be noted that this update was only released for Mi Pilots, it will be released for all users if there are no problems. You can download the new POCO X3 Pro MIUI 13 update from MIUI Downloader. Click here to access this excellent app that lets you learn about new upcoming updates and experience MIUI hidden features. We have come to the end of our news about the new POCO X3 Pro MIUI 13 update. Don’t forget to follow us for more such news.