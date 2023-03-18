POCO X3 Pro MIUI 14 rollout continues: Surprise to users in Global is coming soon!

POCO X3 Pro is a smartphone designed and released by POCO in 2021. There are millions of POCO X3 Pro users and they state that their smartphones have high performance. Because the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 860 chipset. This SOC is the overclocked version of the Snapdragon 855 launched at the end of 2018. It combines Arm’s Cortex-A76 cores and Adreno 640 GPU.

MIUI 14 is an interface update that offers significant improvements. With new super icons, animal widgets, and redesigned MIUI design, MIUI 14 looks impressive. People are wondering when POCO X3 Pro will get the new MIUI 14 update. The first released build is V14.0.1.0.TJUMIXM has unfortunately been rolled back due to some bugs. POCO has now prepared the new update in order not to upset POCO X3 Pro fans. POCO X3 Pro MIUI 14 update coming soon to Global! We know that you are wondering when the new update will come. More in the article!

POCO X3 Pro MIUI 14 Update

POCO X3 Pro was introduced in 2021. It has 6.67-inch 120Hz panels, a 5000mAh battery, and Snapdragon 860 SOC. It was launched with MIUI 12 based on Android 11 out of the box. The device has now received 2 Android and 3 MIUI updates. Its current version is V14.0.1.0.TJUMIXM.

We come with an important development. The new POCO X3 Pro MIUI 14 update is ready and coming soon. This indicates that the latest MIUI version 14, can be experienced by POCO X3 Pro users. Millions of POCO X3 Pro users will receive the expected update. We regret to inform you that POCO X3 Pro will have received the latest MIUI and Android update with this update. Anyway, get ready to enjoy this latest update to the fullest!

The MIUI build of the POCO X3 Pro MIUI 14 update is V14.0.2.0.TJUMIXM. This build will be available to POCO X3 Pro users in the near future. The new MIUI 14 Global is based on Android 13. It will also come with a major Android upgrade. The best optimization will be a combination of speed and stability. All bugs found in build V14.0.1.0.TJUMIXM, will be fixed in the new version.

So when will the new POCO X3 Pro MIUI 14 update be released for the Global region? This update will be released by “End of March“ at the latest. Because these builds have been tested for a long time and are prepared for you to have the best experience! It will first be rolled out to POCO Pilots. Please wait patiently until then.

Where can download the POCO X3 Pro MIUI 14 Update?

You will be able to download the POCO X3 Pro MIUI 14 update via MIUI Downloader. In addition, with this application, you will have a chance to experience the hidden features of MIUI while learning the news about your device. Click here to access MIUI Downloader. We have come to the end of our news about the POCO X3 Pro MIUI 14 update. Do not forget to follow us for such news.