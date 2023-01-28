POCO X3 Pro MIUI 14 Update: Get Ready for the MIUI 14 Upgrade [Updated: 28 January 2023]

POCO X3 Pro will receive the highly anticipated POCO X3 Pro MIUI 14 update in the near future. This latest version of Xiaomi’s custom Android skin brings a host of new features and improvements to the popular smartphone. One of the most notable changes in MIUI 14 is the updated design with a cleaner and more modern look.

The update brings new super icons and animal widgets that add to the overall aesthetic of the UI. Another important addition to MIUI 14 is that it adapts to the new Android 13. This makes the new operating system run more optimized and faster.

Also, MIUI 14 will offer a number of performance improvements, including improved battery life and faster app load times. The expected update is now ready for the popular POCO model. POCO X3 Pro MIUI 14 update will be rolled out very soon. Now let’s find out the details of the new MIUI upgrade.

POCO X3 Pro MIUI 14 Update [28 January 2023]

POCO X3 Pro was introduced in 2021. It has 6.67-inch 120Hz panels, a 5000mAh battery, and Snapdragon 860 SOC. It was launched with MIUI 12 based on Android 11 out of the box. The device has received 1 Android and 2 MIUI updates so far. Its current version is V13.0.9.0.SJUMIXM.

We are coming with an important development. Now the POCO X3 Pro MIUI 14 update is ready. This indicates that the latest MIUI version 14 will be coming to POCO X3 Pro. Millions of POCO X3 Pro users will get the expected update. We regret to state that the POCO X3 Pro will have received the latest MIUI and Android update with this update. Anyway, get ready to enjoy this latest update to the fullest!

The last internal MIUI build of the POCO X3 Pro MIUI 14 update is V14.0.1.0.TJUMIXM. This build will be rolled out to POCO X3 Pro users very soon. The new MIUI 14 Global is based on Android 13. It will also come with a major Android upgrade. The best optimization, speed, and stability will be together. So when will the POCO X3 Pro MIUI 14 update come? What is the release date of the POCO X3 Pro MIUI 14 update? Rolled out to POCO Pilots is expected to begin in a few days.

So what is the latest situation for other regions? When will POCO X3 Pro MIUI 14 update arrive in all regions? The update for all regions is not ready yet, it is being prepared. The last internal MIUI builds are V14.0.0.3.TJUEUXM, V14.0.0.2.TJUINXM and V14.0.0.1.TJUIDXM. We’ll let you know when it’s fully ready.

Where can download the POCO X3 Pro MIUI 14 Update?

You will be able to download the POCO X3 Pro MIUI 14 update via MIUI Downloader. In addition, with this application, you will have a chance to experience the hidden features of MIUI while learning the news about your device. Click here to access MIUI Downloader. We have come to the end of our news about the POCO X3 Pro MIUI 14 update. Do not forget to follow us for such news.