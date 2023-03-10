POCO X5 5G India launch will be held on March 14!

POCO X5 5G India launch was a bit unexpected since only POCO X5 Pro 5G was released in India while POCO X5 5G and X5 Pro 5G were released globally a month ago. POCO X5 5G will finally be released, despite arriving in India about 1 month after the Pro model.

POCO X5 5G India launch

POCO India team has announced that POCO X5 5G will be revealed in India on 14th of March. You will be able to order POCO X5 5G through Flipkart at 12 noon. Follow official Twitter account of POCO India here. POCO X5 5G India launch will be streamed on YouTube.

The same might go for Indonesia given that both smartphones will be available in India. Currently the Pro model lacks in Indonesia, only POCO X5 5G is available. POCO X5 Pro 5G may or may not be launched in Indonesia, but if it does, it will come as a surprise just like it was in India.

Although we call it a surprise, we have shared with you a few days before POCO India team making any official announcement that POCO X5 5G will be introduced in India. You can read our previous article here: Get Ready: POCO X5 5G is coming soon to India!

You can check out our website to learn more about the features of POCO X5 5G and POCO X5 Pro 5G.