Get Ready: POCO X5 5G is coming soon to India!

The POCO X5 5G series was launched on February 6th. POCO X5 5G and POCO X5 Pro 5G were launched in the global market while only POCO X5 Pro 5G was launched in India. For this reason, it was thought that the POCO X5 5G model would not come to India. The latest information we have shows this to be false. POCO X5 5G will be introduced in India soon. Keep reading the article for more information!

POCO X5 5G in India!

Initially, only the POCO X5 Pro 5G was available for sale, indicating that the POCO X5 5G would not come. The latest information we detected on the MIUI server confirms that the POCO X5 5G will be launched in India. POCO fans will be delighted. They will enjoy experiencing the latest POCO X series smartphone. Here is the last internal MIUI build of POCO X5 5G!

The last internal MIUI build of POCO X5 5G is V13.0.1.0.SMPINXM. This indicates that the new smartphone will be available with MIUI 13 based on Android 12. Although it will be available with the previous Android and MIUI versions, POCO fans are very curious about the new device. POCO X5 5G will be launched in India. Those who are curious about the previous POCO X5 5G Series Global Launch Event can read the article by clicking here. So what do you guys think about the POCO X5 5G? Do not forget to share your opinions.