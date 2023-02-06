POCO X5 5G Series Global Launch Event: POCO X5 5G and POCO X5 Pro 5G officially launched globally!

We have posted many leaks about new devices on our website. Today, at the POCO X5 5G Series Global Launch Event, the long-awaited new POCO smartphones POCO X5 5G and POCO X5 Pro 5G officially launched globally. POCO X5 5G and POCO X5 Pro 5G seem to be kings of the mid-range.

Because it combines a good AMOLED panel, high-performance SOC, stylish design, a big battery, and more. We are facing two models with technical features that will delight POCO fans. It is important to be able to offer this technical equipment at a good price. Increasing competition in the market bodes well for users. That’s exactly what POCO is focusing on and is putting the POCO X5 5G series on the shelves at an affordable price. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at what the POCO X5 series has to offer and why it’s worth considering.

POCO X5 5G Series Global Launch Event

Together with the POCO X5 5G Series Global Launch Event, the POCO X5 5G series is finally on sale and we are excited. There are many POCO fans waiting for the two smartphones. You may be wondering what features the POCO X5 5G and POCO X5 Pro 5G contain. We have listed the features of smartphones with a table and will discuss them in detail in the article.

POCO X5 5G & POCO X5 Pro 5G

Both phones are a fairly priced and good performing midrangers. There are a couple minor differences between their camera setup and performance. Let’s compare them side by side and start with Pro model.

POCO X5 Pro 5G Specifications

POCO X5 Pro 5G equips a 6.67″ AMOLED display, it has 120 Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1080 x 2400, the display can measure up to 900 nits peak brightness. The selfie camera is placed at the middle. This display offers 1920 Hz PWM dimming which is good for your eye health. The display offers Dolby Vision as well. POCO X5 Pro 5G comes in three different colors: black, yellow and blue.

The yellow POCO X5 Pro 5G has a black frame and yellow power button, here is the another look of POCO X5 Pro 5G’s special edition.

POCO X5 Pro 5G is powered by Snapdragon 778G. It’s a CPU manufactured under 6 nm unit, as the name suggests this chipset supports 5G as well. Snapdragon 778G is already powerful enough for everyday tasks. The base model is paired with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage. POCO X5 Pro 5G scored 545,093 on AnTuTu.

The phone has triple camera setup, 108 MP main camera, 8 MP ultra wide camera, 2 MP macro camera. Unfortunately, none of the cameras come with OIS. Main camera is capable of shooting videos at 4K 30 FPS.

POCO X5 Pro 5G packs a whopping 5000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging capabilities. It has 5000 mAh battery and still weighs 181 grams and a thickness of 7.9mm. POCO X5 Pro 5G has plastic frame just like POCO X5 5G, back cover is made of glass. The phone does have SD card slot and 3.5mm headphone jack.

6/128 variant is priced at $299 and 8/256 variant is priced at $349. You can enjoy $50 off with early bid deal. The phone will come with MIUI 14 based on Android 12 out of the box.

POCO X5 5G Specifications

POCO X5 5G equips the display with same sized as the Pro model. It’s 6.67″ display with 120 Hz refresh rate however POCO X5 5G display can reach higher peak brightness compared to the Pro model, the maximum brightness that POCO X5 5G can reach is 1200 nits. POCO X5 5G’s display has 240 Hz touch sample rate and a 100% coverage of DCI-P3 wide color gamut. The contrast ratio is 4,500,000:1.

The phone comes with Snapdragon 695 chipset, this phone has 5G as well. POCO claims this new smartphone scored 404,767 on AnTuTu. POCO X5 5G weighs 189 grams and has a thickness of 7.98 mm. It’s not the best but if you consider many phones thicker than 8 mmi POCO X5 5G is a somewhat light phone. It also features three different colors: blue, green and black.

It comes with triple camera setup, 48 MP main camera, 8 MP ultra wide camera and 2 MP macro camera, just like Pro model none of them has OIS. The phone has SD card slot and 3.5mm headphone jack, it packs 5000 mAh battery with 33W charging.

6 GB / 128 GB variant is priced at $199 and 8 GB / 256 GB variant is priced at $249 for early buyers. These prices will be $50 more expensive if you don’t pre-order. $249 for base variant and $299 for 8 GB / 256 GB variant.

The phone will come with MIUI 14 based on Android 12 out of the box. What do you think about POCO X5 5G series? Comment down below!