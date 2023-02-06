POCO MIUI 14 Rollout Schedule Announced!

POCO announced POCO MIUI 14 Rollout Schedule. With the announced POCO MIUI 14 Rollout Schedule, it has been revealed which POCO smartphones will receive the latest MIUI 14 update. Before the official announcement, we had published a lot of news about this and some POCO models had started to receive the MIUI 14 update.

Almost a month after the first MIUI 14 Global update, POCO MIUI 14 Rollout Schedule was announced by POCO. This rollout schedule brought with it the list of POCO devices that will receive the POCO MIUI 14 update.

MIUI 14 is a major interface update with a number of important improvements. The redesigned design takes the MIUI interface one step further. At the same time, the performance optimizations of the Android 13 operating system make MIUI interface more fluid, fast, and responsive. All this has been done to maximize the user experience. Now let’s examine POCO MIUI 14 Rollout Schedule in detail!

POCO MIUI 14 Rollout Schedule

After a long hiatus, POCO MIUI 14 Rollout Schedule has been announced. Millions of POCO smartphone users are wondering when the new POCO MIUI 14 update will arrive. We think that the announced POCO MIUI 14 Rollout Schedule will ease your curiosity a bit. It should be noted, however, that this will not be sufficient. We will bring you the latest update news about POCO smartphones at full speed.

If you’re using any POCO model, you’re probably asking when the update will arrive. Note that the update tends to be start released from flagship phones to low-budget phones. Over time, all POCO devices will be updated to MIUI 14. With the POCO MIUI 14 Rollout Schedule, it’s time to check the models that will receive the POCO MIUI 14 update!

First POCO Smartphones That Will Get POCO MIUI 14

Some of these smartphones have already received the POCO MIUI 14 update. If you are still using one of the models below and you have not received the update yet, you can expect to receive it in the near future. POCO MIUI 14 preparations for the flagship POCO models continue at full speed. The released update is based on Android 13, with this update, you also get the Android 13 operating system.

All POCO Smartphone That Will Get POCO MIUI 14

These are the list of all devices that will receive the POCO MIUI 14 update! Many POCO smartphones will have the new POCO MIUI 14 update. However, this should not be forgotten. Some models will receive this new update based on the previous Android OS version 12. Not all smartphones on this list will receive the Android 13 update. Although we know this is sad, we are already faced with the fact that devices such as the POCO F2 Pro are nearing the end of their life. We will add * to the end of the models that will be updated to POCO MIUI 14 based on Android 12.

POCO X4 Pro 5G

POCO M5

POCO M5s

POCO M4 Pro 5G

POCO M4 Pro 4G

POCO M4 5G

POCO M3 Pro 5G

POCO M3*

POCO X3 / NFC*

POCO F2 Pro*

POCO M2 / Pro*

In this article, we have explained POCO MIUI 14 Rollout Schedule in detail. Many POCO smartphones will have POCO MIUI 14 in the near future. Please wait patiently, we will notify you when there is a new development. If you are wondering about the impressive features of MIUI 14, you can click here. The article we have directed will provide you with information about MIUI 14. So what do you guys think about this article? Do not forget to share your opinions.