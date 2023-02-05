POCO X4 GT MIUI 14 Update: Released for Global

Xiaomi has recently announced that the POCO X4 GT has received the latest POCO X4 GT MIUI 14 update. The POCO X4 GT MIUI 14 update released for the Global region brings a host of new features and improvements to the device, making it a more enjoyable and productive experience for users.

Also, it’s not limited to that. This update brings a host of new features and improvements to the device, including a revamped design language, new super icons, animal widgets, and enhanced security features. Now many smartphones have started to receive MIUI 14.

POCO X4 GT MIUI 14 Update

The POCO X4 GT was launched in 2022. It came out of the box with Android 12-based MIUI 13. It had not received any Android and MIUI updates. With the POCO X4 GT MIUI 14 update released today, the device received the 1st Android and MIUI update. Great innovations and optimizations of MIUI 14 are now with you! The new Android 13-based MIUI 14 version brings many optimizations and improvements. The build number of the update is V14.0.1.0.TLOMIXM.

POCO X4 GT MIUI 14 Update Global Changelog

As of February 5, 2023, the changelog of the POCO X4 GT MIUI 14 update released for the Global region is provided by Xiaomi.

[MIUI 14] : Ready. Steady. Live.

[Highlights]

MIUI uses less memory now and keeps being swift and responsive over much more extended periods.

Attention to detail redefines personalization and brings it to a new level.

[Basic experience]

[Personalization]

Super icons will give your Home screen a new look. (Update the Home screen and Themes to the latest version to be able to use Super icons.)

Home screen folders will highlight the apps you need most making them just one tap away from you.

[More features and improvements]

Search in Settings is now more advanced. With search history and categories in results, everything looks much crisper now.

[System]

Updated Android security patch to January 2023. Increased System security.

Where can download the POCO X4 GT MIUI 14 update?

The POCO X4 GT MIUI 14 update was rolled out to POCO Pilots first. If no bugs are found, it will be accessible to all users. You will be able to download the POCO X4 GT MIUI 14 update via MIUI Downloader. In addition, with this application, you will have the chance to experience the hidden features of MIUI while learning the news about your device. Click here to access MIUI Downloader. We have come to the end of our news about the POCO X4 GT MIUI 14 update. Do not forget to follow us for such news.