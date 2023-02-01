POCO X5 5G real life images has been leaked!

POCO X5 series will be launched on February 6 though a phone store has shared images of the POCO X5! We have shared POCO X5 Pro’s box earlier and it seems phone stores already started to have POCO X5.

You can read our previous article on POCO X5 Pro through this link: New POCO Smartphone POCO X5 Pro 5G’s box leaked!

POCO X5 Real Life Images

Marquim dos eletrônicos (a phone shop in Brazil) has shared the images of POCO X5 on their account. At the moment, we do not have a clear price information, the store only shared the photos of the POCO X5. Let’s take a look at the first images of POCO X5.

The design is quite similar to the Redmi Note 12 series. We see the design of classic POCO phones on the camera area. Although POCO X5 series has not yet been launched, we already have its specs.

We expect POCO X5 to be released in Europe and other regions but except India. Users in India will be able to buy POCO X5 Pro model instead. We have shared that POCO X5 won’t be on sale in India on our previous article, you can read it through this link.

POCO X5 5G specifications

Snapdragon 695 processor

processor 6.67″ AMOLED display with 2400×1080 resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate (240 Hz touch sampling rate)

display with 2400×1080 resolution and refresh rate (240 Hz touch sampling rate) 48 MP main camera + 8 MP wide-angle camera + 2 MP macro camera + 13 MP selfie camera

5000 mAh battery with 33W charging

POCO X5 Pro 5G specifications

Snapdragon 778G

6.67″ AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate and 2400×1080 resolution ( 1920Hz PWM dimming )

display with refresh rate and resolution ( ) 108 MP main camera + 8 MP wide-angle camera + 2 MP macro camera + 16MP selfie camera

5000 mAh battery with 67W charging

