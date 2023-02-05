POCO X5 Pro 5G India pricing leaked ahead of the launch!

The introduction of POCO X5 Pro 5G will take place tomorrow and we already have the price information. Only the POCO X5 Pro 5G will be introduced among the POCO X5 series in India. We expect POCO X5 5G to be offered in other regions.

If you want to learn more about the differences between POCO X5 5G and POCO X5 Pro 5G, you can read our previous article from this link: Only the Pro model will be launched in India among POCO X5 5G series, No POCO X5 5G in India!

POCO X5 Pro 5G India pricing

A user on Twitter shared the price of POCO X5 Pro 5G in India. We assume he learned the price of POCO X5 Pro 5G with the help of a YouTube advertisement. Here’s the image shared by @tech_sizzler on Twitter.

Base model POCO X5 Pro 5G will be priced at 22,999 INR which is around 279 USD. Indian customers may have 2,000 INR discount by paying through ICICI Bank, the final price will be 20,999 INR which is approximately 255 USD.

You can also visit our smartphone pages to learn the full specifications of POCO X5 5G through this link and POCO X5 Pro 5G through this link.

Please comment down below on what you think about the POCO X5 series!