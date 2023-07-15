POCO X5 Pro 5G MIUI 14 Update: June 2023 Security Update for India Region

POCO X5 Pro 5G is the last example of the POCO X series and the latest X5 Pro 5G is quite impressive. The smartphone has similar specifications to Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G model. Snapdragon 778G SOC, 108MP triple camera system, and quality AMOLED displays are what the devices have in common. Today, POCO X5 Pro 5G received a new MIUI 14 update in India. The new MIUI 14 update improves system stability and brings you the latest June 2023 Security Patch. With this update, POCO X5 Pro 5G now runs smoother, more stable, and faster.

India Region

June 2023 Security Update

Today, Xiaomi has started rolling out the June 2023 Security Patch for the POCO X5 Pro 5G. This update, which is 352MB in size for India, increases system security and stability. POCO Pilots will be able to experience the new update first. The build number of the June 2023 Security Patch update is MIUI-V14.0.2.0.TMSINXM.

Changelog

As of July 15, 2023, the changelog of the POCO X5 Pro 5G MIUI 14 update released for the India region is provided by Xiaomi.

[System]

Updated Android Security Patch to June 2023. Increased System Security.

Where to get the POCO X5 Pro 5G MIUI 14 Update?

You will be able to get the POCO X5 Pro 5G MIUI 14 update via MIUI Downloader. In addition, with this application, you will have a chance to experience the hidden features of MIUI while learning the news about your device. Click here to access MIUI Downloader. We have come to the end of our news about the POCO X5 Pro 5G MIUI 14 update. Do not forget to follow us for such news.