POCO X5 Pro to be launched in India very soon!

It was rumored a few days ago that the POCO X5 Pro might be released soon. Popular cricketer in India, Hardik Pandya’s photos with POCO X5 Pro surface the web a couple days ago and now POCO India team announces Hardik Pandya as their brand ambassador.

POCO X5 Pro in India

We expect POCO X5 5G and POCO X5 Pro to be the two phones introduced in India among the POCO X5 series, but the information we currently have only pertains to POCO X5 Pro. With that being said it’s still uncertain if POCO India releases POCO X5 5G and POCO X5 Pro together.

An image on Twitter also reveals the launch date of POCO X5 Pro, as it seems on the image shared by Sudipta Debnath, POCO X5 Pro is very likely to be announced on February 6 and here’s the leaked image.

We revealed Geekbench result of POCO X5 5G, you can read the related article through this link: Unreleased POCO X5 5G appeared on Geekbench results! For the time being, we expect POCO X5 5G with Snapdragon 695 and POCO X5 Pro with Snapdragon 778G to be released respectively.

POCO India has shared a tweet teasing their brand new smartphone on @IndiaPOCO

We’re bold, we’re badaXX, and we’re bringing the X. Keep us on your radar. @hardikpandya7, our captain is all set to reveal the next X. Get ready to Unleash X. Coming soon.

You can see the actual tweet through this link

