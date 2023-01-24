Unreleased POCO X5 5G appeared on Geekbench results!

We informed you of the POCO X5 series upcoming release a few days ago. We predicted that POCO X5 5G is a rebrand of Redmi Note 12 5G but it seems Xiaomi works on something different. POCO India team held a meet-up in India and we assume the launch event of POCO X5 series is very soon.

You can read our previous article on meet-up in India from this link: POCO X5 series to be launched in India very soon!

POCO X5 5G on Geekbench

POCO X5 5G appeared with “22111317PG” model number on Geekbench. We have already shared POCO X5’s model number on our previous article which you can read from here.

We expected POCO X5 5G to be introduced with Snapdragon 4 Gen 1, just like Redmi Note 12 5G, but as it appears on a Geekbench result, the phone is powered by Snapdragon 695 instead. It’s not yet clear if Xiaomi has made any other changes, but right now only the processor appears to be different from the Redmi Note 12 5G.

The codename of POCO X5 5G is “moonstone”. POCO X5 5G is very likely to be shipped with Android 12 out of the box as well. On this Geekbench result it uses Snapdragon 695 and 8 GB of RAM. Also note that Snapdragon 695 is a very close chipset to the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1. We expect POCO X5 5G and POCO X5 Pro to be released together this year. POCO X5 Pro come with a more powerful chipset Snapdragon 778G.

